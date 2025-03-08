Xiaodong Wang Sells 8,146 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $2,073,808.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,240,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,223,739.56. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $247.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. Beigene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

