Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.72 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

