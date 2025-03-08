Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 337.98 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 314.50 ($4.06). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 3,386,475 shares traded.

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.98.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug McCutcheon bought 50,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £164,000 ($211,968.46). Also, insider Sian Hansen bought 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £9,956.10 ($12,868.17). Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).

WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.