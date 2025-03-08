Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Trimmed by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,200. This represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

