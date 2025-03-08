WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.60 and traded as low as $49.41. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 139,569 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 430.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

