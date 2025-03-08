Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells $704,283.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,060.76. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $183.05 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

