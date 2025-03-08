William A. Wulfsohn Buys 2,530 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $81.09 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

