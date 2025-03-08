What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for WST FY2027 Earnings?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.59 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $231.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.29. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $400.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

