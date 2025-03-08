What is B. Riley’s Forecast for DNLI FY2029 Earnings?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08.
Shares of DNLI opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,887.60. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
