West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

