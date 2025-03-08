West Family Investments Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

