WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 734,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,744,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

