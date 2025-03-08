Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 337 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

LOW stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

