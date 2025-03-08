Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,193,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after buying an additional 593,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.