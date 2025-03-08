Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

