Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Waters stock opened at $392.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. Waters has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.33.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Waters by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

