VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 196,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

