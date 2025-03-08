Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

VC opened at $87.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Visteon has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 884.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

