Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

