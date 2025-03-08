Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.