Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 34,658 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Natera worth $55,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Natera by 37.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Natera by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $19,760,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,160,963.60. This trade represents a 30.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,571 shares of company stock worth $48,322,810. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.