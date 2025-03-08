Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

