Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Get Venture Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VG

Venture Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $9.23 on Friday. Venture Global has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.