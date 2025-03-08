Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 622.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,424,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $283.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average of $289.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

