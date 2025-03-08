Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,439 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

