Value Stocks To Research – March 8th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Marvell Technology, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that trade at prices lower than their intrinsic values, often based on metrics like earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors typically view these stocks as underappreciated by the market, expecting them to eventually yield significant returns once their true value is recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,494,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,339. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,077,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,436,301. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,029,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988,785. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,787,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,097,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74.

