Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
The stock has a market cap of C$238.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.64.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
