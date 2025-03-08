Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 121.33 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 128.60 ($1.66). The company has a market capitalization of £563.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.89.
About Urban Logistics REIT
The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Logistics REIT
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.