Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UROY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UROY. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

