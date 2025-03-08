Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Decreased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,774 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $1,047,834.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,743,058.48. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,161,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,630,471.28. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,397 shares of company stock worth $21,047,619. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on U. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

