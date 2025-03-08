Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $5,653,181.04 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,161,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,630,471.28. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 20th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $2,119,991.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $3,498,340.33.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00.

NYSE U opened at $24.30 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $269,320,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $62,387,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after buying an additional 1,786,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,070 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Unity Software by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

