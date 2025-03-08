United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.