United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.3 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

