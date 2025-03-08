Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

