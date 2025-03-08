U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
See Also
