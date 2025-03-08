Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Twilio stock on February 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Twilio Trading Down 2.5 %

Twilio stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.15. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.75, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

