Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 133,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 134,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

