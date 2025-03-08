Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Traeger

Traeger Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.19 on Friday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 724.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 226,750 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.