TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

