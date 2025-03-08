Top Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, and Chevron are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. These stocks are closely tied to global oil prices and market dynamics, and they can serve as a barometer for the overall health of the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $16.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $850.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.88.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,616,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $4.32 on Friday, hitting $288.90. 7,396,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.83.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $176.06. 9,566,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,595. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $412.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $156.48. 8,561,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

