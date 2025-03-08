Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – March 7th

Blackstone, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Novo Nordisk A/S, Welltower, Prologis, and Venture Global are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow their earnings at a rate significantly higher than the market average. These companies reinvest earnings back into their business to fuel further expansion, which often means they pay little or no dividends, making them potentially high-reward but also high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.98. 3,695,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.69. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $20.83 on Friday, reaching $933.60. 558,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $996.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.60. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $130.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,147. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,562. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $390.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. 1,484,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,068. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. Welltower has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Prologis stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.67. 1,669,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,708. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Venture Global (VG)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Shares of VG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 8,860,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,325. Venture Global has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $25.50.

