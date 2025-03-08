Top Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 5th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares of companies that produce energy through renewable resources like solar, wind, or bioenergy, as well as firms that provide related technology and services. Investors often consider these stocks because they offer a way to potentially profit from the global shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. 715,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 632,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 120,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

