Top Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – March 5th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially stable companies with a long track record of reliable performance and earnings growth. These companies are typically industry leaders known for their strong market presence, dependable dividends, and resilience in various economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 208,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,489. Karman has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock remained flat at $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Featured Articles