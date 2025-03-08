The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $376.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.59. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

