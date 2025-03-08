The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 413,962 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.54% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $965,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $559.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.42 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

