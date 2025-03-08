The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $559.55 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

