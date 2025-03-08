The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Paul V. Woolway Sells 9,887 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

