The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $606,083.40 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $606,083.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,663,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,706,512.85. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 43.3% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Buckle by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

