Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 6.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

