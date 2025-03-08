Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $51.65. 4,347,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,727,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

Specifically, Director Nadja West sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $41,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,102.55. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,286,129. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

